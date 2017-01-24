LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mel Gibson is a father for the ninth time.
Girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to the couple’s son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on Friday. Ross is a writer.
Gibson’s publicist Alan Nierob confirms the birth.
The actor-director Gibson has a lot to celebrate. On Tuesday morning, he received an Oscar nomination for directing “Hacksaw Ridge,” which also received a best picture nomination.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
Gibson, who won an Oscar for directing “Braveheart,” has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore. Their youngest child is 17.
He also has a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.