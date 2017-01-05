ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a ride technician who died last year while working on Universal Orlando’s Men in Black ride was electrocuted.
The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/o20gmn) reported Thursday that the Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled 60-year-old Leopoldo Buenaventura’s death accidental due to low-voltage electrocution.
Officials say Buenaventura was found about 2 a.m. Nov. 8 without a pulse in the rafters of Men in Black: Alien Attack. An online obituary says he had worked as a Universal ride technician for 12 years.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still working on its investigation.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.