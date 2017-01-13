ISLAMABAD (AP) — The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has asked Pakistan to investigate the fatal shooting of a local journalist n the country’s southwest.

In a statement, the media watchdog Saturday demanded action against those responsible for the killing of 37-year-old Muhammad Jan, who was returning home late Thursday night when targeted by unidentified assailants. The journalist had worked for the Urdu-language daily Qudrat and was teaching at a school.

No group claimed responsibility for the killing, but Pakistan is considered one of the deadliest countries for journalists. According to the watchdog, 59 journalists have been killed in Pakistan from 1992 to 2016.