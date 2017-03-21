JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media is quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that he has no plans to limit Jewish construction in East Jerusalem.
The Haaretz newspaper reported that Netanyahu made the comments to Israeli reporters during a visit to Beijing Tuesday.
It quoting him as acknowledging “difference of opinion” with the U.S. government on the issue and that he was “ready to discuss” limiting settlement construction in the West Bank and coming up with an “agreed-upon formula.”
But the report quoted Netanyahu as saying that the issue of construction of East Jerusalem was not up for discussion.
Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy last week.
