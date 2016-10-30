DENVER (AP) — More than 100 people on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Toronto are safe after the plane was diverted to Denver International Airport on Sunday.

Airport spokeswoman Daria Serna says the plane landed in Denver after the crew reported a mechanical issue.

Airline spokesman Kent Powell says the Airbus 319 was diverted to Denver because of an odor onboard. He says maintenance crews are investigating the cause.

Flight 569 landed safely and people were able to get off the plane at the terminal.

Powell says the airline is working to get passengers to their destinations.