LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor says the toll from Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina has risen to 28 dead.

Gov. Pat McCrory told a briefing Thursday that a man from the community of Kinston has died from injuries he sustained in the storm earlier this month. He didn’t elaborate.

Speaking in the hard-hit community of Lumberton, McCrory added that all rivers that overflowed their banks in the days after Matthew’s passage have receded. But McCrory noted that some 200 people in one county, Robeson, remain in shelters because of flood damage.