RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and Democratic challenger Roy Cooper are holding a debate that will be overshadowed in parts of North Carolina by Hurricane Matthew’s aftermath.

The candidates are participating in Tuesday evening’s statewide televised debate held in North Carolina’s Triangle region, hosted by Chuck Todd of NBC News.

Debate topics are sure to include the law McCrory signed that limits anti-discrimination rules for LGBT people and requires transgender people to use bathrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding with the gender on their birth certificate. Cooper, the attorney general, wants the law known as House Bill 2 repealed.

The debate comes as eastern North Carolina residents recover from the storm and flee more river flooding. Many eastern North Carolina voters still lack electricity or are staying in shelters.