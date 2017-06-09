WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s fuzzy questions during the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey left viewers scratching their heads.

Comey looked puzzled as McCain pursued a line of questioning that seemed to tie the FBI investigation into Russia and election meddling with the campaign of Hillary Clinton. Investigators are looking into ties between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russia.

Comey pointed out that the Clinton investigation concerned her use of a private email server.

McCain later issued a statement saying he was tired when he questioned Comey. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican joked that he stayed up late watching an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

McCain says his point was to find out if Comey believes his interactions with Trump rise to the level of obstruction of justice.