WASHINGTON (AP) — A mayor from New Jersey and his terminally ill son are being treated to an early St. Patrick’s Day meal at the White House.

Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien says the White House “moved heaven and earth” to get his 42-year-old son to Thursday night’s dinner with President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

Patrick Sean O’Brien suffers from amyotrophic laterals sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease. He’s a filmmaker whose documentary “TransFatty Lives” is a first-person chronicle of his battle.

O’Brien says his son was diagnosed in 2005 and was given no more than five years to live. He’s now paralyzed and on a ventilator.

The Republican says making it to the dinner is a tribute to St. Patrick and all the people who helped them get there.