HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — A veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of a small Ohio city says waiting for the verdict was “very scary.”
A Highland County jury on Wednesday found Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings not guilty of a charge of election falsification concerning his residency and of a charge stemming from alleged misuse of city trash bins. A judge threw out two other felony counts.
The Times-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2fFzmZI ) reports Hastings said after his acquittal that the short reading of the verdict was almost “anticlimactic” compared with the stress he and his family went through for a year.
The investigation of Hastings, who has appeared on late-night television shows, began shortly after the Republican’s re-election to a second term last November.
___
Information from: Times-Gazette, http://www.timesgazette.com
