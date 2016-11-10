HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — A veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of a small Ohio city says waiting for the verdict was “very scary.”

A Highland County jury on Wednesday found Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings not guilty of a charge of election falsification concerning his residency and of a charge stemming from alleged misuse of city trash bins. A judge threw out two other felony counts.

The Times-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2fFzmZI ) reports Hastings said after his acquittal that the short reading of the verdict was almost “anticlimactic” compared with the stress he and his family went through for a year.

The investigation of Hastings, who has appeared on late-night television shows, began shortly after the Republican’s re-election to a second term last November.

