CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Prince’s Paisley Park studio complex in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen has reopened as a museum, and the city’s mayor has declared Friday “Paisley Park Day” in celebration.

The Chanhassen City Council put the brakes on Paisley Park’s planned Oct. 6 opening as a permanent museum, citing concerns over traffic and parking. Many scheduled tours had to be canceled, disappointing fans who had already made travel plans.

But the council signed off on the museum’s rezoning request Monday, allowing the gates to reopen Friday.

The proclamation from Mayor Denny Laufenburger extends an open invitation to fans from around the world to visit Chanhassen and the musical landmark.

Prince died at Paisley Park in April of an accidental painkiller overdose. An urn with his ashes is on display at the museum.