PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey mayor facing corruption charges has hosted a cruise to raise money for his legal fees.

NorthJersey.com reports that Paterson Mayor Joey Torres charged $150 to $250 per person for a Hudson River harbor cruise Thursday evening.

Torres says about 300 people attended the event. He did not say how much money was raised.

Torres and three city public-works officials are charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a warehouse leased by the mayor’s family. He has pleaded not guilty.

The mayor says he plans to hold another legal defense fundraiser in July and plans to run for re-election next year.