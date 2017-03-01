HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says one of two police officers shot while investigating a home burglary in the city likely will be released from a hospital Wednesday.
He says the second officer remains in a hospital where he’s being treated for multiple wounds, including a bullet lodged near his spine.
The two Houston officers were injured Tuesday in a gun battle with two burglary suspects. One of the suspected burglars was killed while the other remains at large. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Turner says 34-year-old officer Jose Munoz is expected to go home after an overnight hospital stay in which he was treated for a wounded foot. The mayor says the more seriously injured officer, 49-year-old Ronny Cortez, remains in stable condition.
