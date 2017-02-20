The defense secretary, other U.S. officials and Iraqi officials put forward a united front at a time when a critical battle against ISIS is intensifying.

BAGHDAD — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, on the first visit by a senior Trump administration official to Iraq, worked Monday to repair breaches of trust with Iraq’s leaders caused by his boss just as the two sides began a major offensive to oust the Islamic State group from its last stronghold in the country.

Mattis found himself in nearly the same position he was in during his just-finished trip to Europe, where much of his time was spent reassuring wary allies that the United States was still committed to NATO after statements and actions by President Donald Trump seemed to call old alliances into question.

Before arriving in Baghdad, Mattis was asked by reporters about Trump’s remarks during a visit to CIA headquarters last month that the United States should have “kept” Iraq’s oil after the U.S.-led invasion, and might still have a chance to do so.

“We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil,” Mattis said during a stop in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mattis also found himself allaying concerns that the administration would exclude from the United States Iraqis who have worked and fought side by side with U.S. troops.

Trump’s initial executive order shutting the door to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries included Iraq. That order has been stayed by the courts and is expected to be replaced soon.

Mattis said Sunday that he had not seen the new executive order. “But right now,” he said, “I’m assured that we will take steps to allow those who have fought alongside us to be allowed into the United States.”

His remarks came as Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of the United States’ war effort in Iraq, said that U.S. trainers and advisers had moved closer to the front lines of Mosul, where the fight to retake the city from the Islamic State group started over the weekend.

“It is true that we’re operating closer and deeper into Iraqi formations,” Townsend said at a news conference with Mattis in Baghdad, acknowledging a shift approved in the final weeks of the Obama administration.

While Trump’s policy pronouncements have unsettled allies around the world, they have landed especially hard in Iraq, where about 5,000 U.S. troops are assisting Iraqi forces in the fight against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

On Monday, U.S. and Iraqi officials did their best to put forward a united front at a time when a critical battle against ISIS is intensifying.

Mattis, after meeting with his Iraqi counterpart and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, said the Sunni group’s days were numbered. “They are going to be shown to be who they are, which is a bunch of murderous relics,” he said.

Apache helicopter gunships as well as U.S. and other allied artillery are set to strike ISIS targets in and around western Mosul, as they have for weeks in the fight to reclaim what was once Iraq’s second-largest city, officials said.

U.S. commanders estimate that 2,000 to 3,000 ISIS fighters remain hunkered down in western Mosul.

But the fight for western Mosul is expected to be intense. Since capturing the city, ISIS fighters “have had two years to prepare” for the coming assault, said Brig. Gen. Hugh McAslan of New Zealand, one of the commanders of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. “There are some very elaborate defenses in West Mosul.”

Over the weekend, airplanes dropped leaflets in West Mosul appealing to ISIS fighters to surrender.