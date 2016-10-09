FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A bomb squad is at a South Carolina beach after Hurricane Matthew apparently unearthed old Civil War cannonballs from the sand.
Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Eric Watson said in a news release that the cannonballs were found on Folly Beach Sunday afternoon, but bomb squad members couldn’t get to it immediately because of the rising tide.
Once the ocean level goes down, Watson says technicians will make it safe. He warned residents might hear a small boom.
The first shots of the Civil War were fired at nearby Fort Sumter in 1861.
Most Read Stories
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- FINAL: Huskies snap 12-game losing streak vs. Ducks with 70-21 blowout victory over Oregon
- Now Seattle wants to copy Portland’s disastrous homeless camping policy | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.