BOSTON (AP) — The producers of the first full-length documentary film about the Boston Marathon say they’ve signed Matt Damon to narrate it.

“Boston” premieres in its namesake city on April 15, two days before the 121st running of America’s most venerable footrace. It will be screened in 500 theaters nationwide starting April 19.

Executive producer Frank Marshall says the Academy Award-winning actor — who grew up in Boston and cheered on the runners as a young man — “is the ideal narrator.”

The film directed by Jon Dunham chronicles the rich history of the marathon, which was first run in 1897.

It will touch on the 2013 finish line bombings that killed three spectators and wounded 260 others, but with a focus on the euphoric 2014 race the year after the attacks.