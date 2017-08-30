VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is kicking off with “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon in a drama with a science-fiction premise and a humanist heart.
Damon plays an unhappy everyman who tries to solve his problems — and help save the planet — by undergoing an experimental procedure that shrinks him to 5 inches (12 cm) tall.
Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau also feature in the movie from “Sideways” director Alexander Payne.
The movie fuses Payne’s wry eye for human foibles with a story that explores the power and limits of science and the threat of environmental catastrophe.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
“Downsizing” has its red-carpet premiere Wednesday to open the 7th Venice Film Festival.
Several recent Venice openers, including “Gravity” and “La La Land,” have gone on to win multiple Oscars.