CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — An attorney who helped represent former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky at his child sex abuse trial will be resentenced for embezzling $767,000 from his clients because a sentencing judge made a math error.
The Superior Court ruled Thursday that the error resulted in a 5½- to 18-year term for Karl Rominger (ROH’-mihn-jur) — a year longer than Rominger should have received once all the terms were added together. The court says, “We cannot uncover where the additional 12-month prison term was imposed.”
As a result, the judge who sentenced Rominger in Cumberland County eight months ago must resentence him. A date for that hasn’t been scheduled.
The order doesn’t affect a separate 20-month federal prison sentence against Rominger for federal income tax evasion imposed in October.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.