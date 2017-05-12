CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — An attorney who helped represent former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky at his child sex abuse trial will be resentenced for embezzling $767,000 from his clients because a sentencing judge made a math error.

The Superior Court ruled Thursday that the error resulted in a 5½- to 18-year term for Karl Rominger (ROH’-mihn-jur) — a year longer than Rominger should have received once all the terms were added together. The court says, “We cannot uncover where the additional 12-month prison term was imposed.”

As a result, the judge who sentenced Rominger in Cumberland County eight months ago must resentence him. A date for that hasn’t been scheduled.

The order doesn’t affect a separate 20-month federal prison sentence against Rominger for federal income tax evasion imposed in October.