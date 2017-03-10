WASHINGTON (AP) — After a meticulous restoration that took more than a year, a Stradivarius violin that was stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg is about to return to the stage.

Violinist Mira Wang, a former student of Totenberg’s, will play the instrument at a private concert in New York on March 13. More performances after that are possible.

The violin known as the Ames Stradivarius was made in 1734. It was stolen in 1980 after Totenberg played a concert in Boston. It was recovered in 2015, four years after the death of the presumed thief, a journeyman violinist. Roman Totenberg died in 2012 at age 102.

One of his daughters, Jill Totenberg, says she and her two sisters are certain to cry when they hear the violin for the first time.