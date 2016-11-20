DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a construction worker who was killed in Massachusetts when a power saw he was using kicked back and hit him in the throat.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Jason Sanderson, of Carver, and another worker had been excavating an underground water line in a trench when the incident happened Saturday afternoon in Duxbury.
Investigators say they believe the chop saw he was using “became bound” and jolted back at him, making contact with his neck.
Sanderson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.
The name of the company Sanderson was working for hasn’t been released. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
