LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been ordered to stay away from Ariana Grande after he pleaded guilty to harassing the pop star by sending her text messages and unwanted gifts.
The Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2gJSoBx ) a judge on Tuesday placed 31-year-old Timothy Normandin, of Lowell, on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment.
In 2014, prosecutors say Normandin used text messages, social media and traveled to New York and Connecticut to try to talk to Grande.
Normandin is accused of sending Grande unwanted gifts including a 42-pound pumpkin, eight Yankee candles and a rock from the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A court clinician has said Normandin has a number of mental health issues, including delusional disorder. The judge ordered Normandin to continue with counseling.
___
Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com
