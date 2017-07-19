BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have signed off on a compromise bill that makes changes in the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.
The House voted 136-11 on Wednesday to accept the recommendations of a six-member conference committee that worked to resolve differences between the two chambers on issues including taxes and local control over pot shops.
The Senate followed moments later, approving the bill without debate.
Legislative leaders said they were confident the bill could stand up to any constitutional challenges that may arise.
The bill calls for a combined maximum tax rate of 20 percent on recreational marijuana, a middle ground between a House proposal to tax pot at 28 percent and the Senate’s preference to keep the tax at the same 12 percent as called for in the ballot question.