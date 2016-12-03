BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters were struggling to put down a large fire that jumped from one building to another across a densely-populated neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

A large plume of smoke was visible for miles as heavy flames engulfed multi-family residential buildings, including a former church that had been converted to condos, and several automobiles.

Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said seven buildings were on fire. He said some injuries were reported but none of them seemed serious.

Authorities said Saturday evening that two police officers and one firefighter were hurt but that no residents had been injured.

Fire crews were called in from surrounding cities and towns to help after the first calls came about 2 p.m. Saturday. They were still fighting the blaze long after the sun went down.

Some witnesses said the fire started at a residential building undergoing renovations.

Authorities said power has been shut off in the neighborhood and could remain out for most of the night. The city turned a recreation youth center into a shelter for displaced families.