LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Police have charged a woman with assaulting a student from a special-needs school in Maryland on a school bus.

News outlets report that 45-year-old Owoade Elusanni repeatedly struck the 19-year-old student on Sept. 2.

According to a release from the Prince George’s County Police Department, the assault was recorded on a camera on a bus. The student wasn’t injured.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2d6TTI6 ) that according to a police spokesman, Elusanni lives in Lanham and is employed by another student’s family.

Elusanni has been charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Prince George’s County schools spokeswoman Raven Hill says the district will continue working with law enforcement to “ensure justice for the victim, who was unjustly assaulted.”