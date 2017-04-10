37-year-old Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood, Maryland, died Saturday of wounds sustained when his unit encountered enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

BALTIMORE — The Pentagon has identified the soldier who was killed over the weekend while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.

Military officials said in a news release Monday that 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood, Maryland, died Saturday of wounds sustained when his unit encountered enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

De Alencar’s remains will be returned Monday evening to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.