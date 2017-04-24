WINDSOR MILL, Md. (AP) — Police have identified a man accused of driving a stolen car toward a police officer in suburban Baltimore, leading to a shooting by the officer.
A woman riding in the car was injured by gunfire from the officer on Friday night. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Baltimore County police say no one riding in the car realized it was stolen and all passengers have been released from custody. The driver, 23-year-old Dejuan Owens, faces charges including 17 counts of first-degree assault. Police say he crashed the stolen car into three police cars and six other vehicles.
Police say the officer who fired is a 5-year department veteran and was involved in one previous shooting. Police did not reveal the race of the officer or the woman who was shot.
