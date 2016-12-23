CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in a Washington suburb say the officer who fatally shot a man who pulled a handgun while sitting inside a car is 22 years old and has been an officer for a year and a half.
In a statement on Thursday, Prince George’s County police identified the officer involved in Wednesday’s shooting as Steven Tucker.
Police did not reveal the officer’s race. The man he shot, 19-year-old Terrence Thomas Jr., was black.
Police say Thomas was one of two people inside a car that police described as suspicious. When officers approached the car, police say one man ran away and Thomas pulled a gun and pointed it at one of the officers. Police say Tucker opened fire to protect his fellow officer and the other man.
