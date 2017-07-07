RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A funeral is being held in Maryland for a sailor killed last month when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Television station WMAR reports the service is being held Friday in Randallstown for Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August.

Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation.

