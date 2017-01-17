CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — An Eastern Shore deputy who was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in a domestic disturbance has been released from a Baltimore hospital.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that Deputy 1st Class Warren Scott Hogan was headed home from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
He was expected to be escorted by police and fire personnel to his home near Centreville.
Hogan had been hospitalized since a Dec. 29th shooting. Authorities said he exchanged gunfire with a man who had been in a physical dispute with his girlfriend. The man was fatally shot.
Authorities said earlier that Hogan is white and the man was black.
