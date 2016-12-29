CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically wounded and another man also was shot in an exchange of gunfire at a home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Dale Patrick told local media outlets that deputies were initially called to a domestic disturbance at a Chestertown home Wednesday night. After midnight, the woman involved in that incident showed up at the sheriff’s department’s headquarters.

When a deputy escorted her home to collect belongings, Patrick says a man fired at the deputy, who returned fire. Patrick says both the deputy and the man were struck.

Patrick says the deputy was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was in critical condition. There’s no information on the man’s condition. Police didn’t disclose their races.