ELKRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commuter train that runs between Baltimore and Washington has struck and killed a pedestrian.
News outlets report that the person was hit by the MARC train in the Elkridge area early Friday.
Howard County Police are quoted as saying they don’t know why the pedestrian was walking alone in the area and are working to determine his identity. No one on board the train was injured.
Maryland Transit Administration’s website notes that the MARC Camden line is shut down.
The MTA says there’s no estimate for when service will be restored.