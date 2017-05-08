NEW YORK (AP) — Martha Stewart has given a glimpse of her feelings toward her former reality-TV rival, President Donald Trump.
A photo shared on social media shows Stewart standing between large portraits of Trump and Snoop Dogg at an art fair in New York on Saturday. A photo taken by artist Newlin Tillotson shows Stewart displaying a middle finger toward Trump and a peace sign in Snoop’s direction.
The photo was later removed from Tillotson’s account. Stewart shared a photo of herself on her own account giving peace signs to both.
Trump and Stewart engaged in a war of words in 2006 following her ill-fated single season hosting a version of NBC’s “The Apprentice.”
Stewart stars alongside Snoop Dogg in a VH1 cooking show and says they’re currently taping new episodes.
