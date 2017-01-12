WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Marshals seized personal belongings of a Florida sheriff’s deputy to help pay the expenses of a 23-year-old man he shot and paralyzed.
Attorney Jack Scarola tells the Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2inndMY ) he got permission from a federal magistrate to take property from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adams Lin to help pay a $22.4 million jury verdict awarded to Dontrell Stephens last year.
On Saturday, marshals took Lin’s car, clothes, television and furniture.
The move outraged Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association president John Kazanjian who says in 37 years he’s never heard of an officer’s belongings being taken to sell on the auction block.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
Lin, an Asian-American, shot Stephens in 2013. Stephens was unarmed when Lin stopped him for riding his bicycle into traffic.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.