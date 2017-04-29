NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival enters its second day with performances by Maroon 5, Usher and Alabama Shakes.
Maroon 5, which last performed at Jazz Fest in 2013, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday. The band has some New Orleans ties: their keyboardist PJ Morton is from the city.
Usher & The Roots will be closing out the Congo Square Stage.
The American blues rock band Alabama Shakes featuring lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard will close out the Gentilly Stage.
The seven-day festival takes place over two weekends. In addition to big-name acts like Maroon 5, the festival also features hundreds of Louisiana jazz, gospel, zydeco and other musical acts.
