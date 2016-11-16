DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says the team’s decision not to stay at Donald Trump-branded hotels in New York and Chicago was made before the presidential election.

The billionaire technology entrepreneur declined Wednesday to elaborate on the decision, telling The Associated Press it “was made months ago. Not recently.”

Cuban was a frequent critic of Trump during the campaign and supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who lost to the Republican president-elect.

ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported that Dallas, Memphis and Milwaukee were among the teams that moved away from Trump-branded hotels in New York and Chicago. The network reported that the decision was made in part to avoid any implied association with Trump.

Several NBA coaches have been critical of Trump since the election, including Golden State’s Steve Kerr and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.