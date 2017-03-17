Marion Cotillard is now a mother of two.
The French actress’ representative has confirmed a People magazine report that she and partner Guillaume Canet (gee-YOOM’ KAN’-ay) have welcomed a daughter. The couple also has a 5-year-old son.
The 41-year-old Cotillard hasn’t revealed the baby’s name.
Cotillard starred alongside Canet in the French-Belgian film “Love Me If You Dare” in 2003. They began dating in 2007.
Cotillard announced that she was expecting in a September Instagram post and called Canet “my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”
