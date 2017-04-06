QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says a gunnery sergeant faces a court martial in connection with the death of a recruit at a South Carolina training base.
A statement from Marine Corps Base Quantico on Thursday said Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix faces multiple charges in the death of 20-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, at Parris Island, South Carolina. The charges include failure to obey a lawful general order and cruelty and maltreatment.
The court martial is to be held at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. No date has been announced.
Last September, the Marine Corps said Siddiqui committed suicide. But the service also said it had uncovered widespread hazing and maltreatment of recruits and young drill instructors dating back to 2015.
Siddiqui’s family contends he was hazed before his death.
