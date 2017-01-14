CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Officials at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually abusing a child has been placed in pre-trial confinement.
A statement from base officials on Friday said Col. Daniel H. Wilson of Mason, Washington, was placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune as a result of new allegations of misconduct recently reported to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service during the current investigation.
The statement also said allegations of sexual misconduct remain under investigation by the Carolina Field Office of NCIS.
The 55-year-old Wilson faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. He was charged on Nov. 15.
Wilson’s Article 32 hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Camp Lejeune. Two military attorneys have been assigned to his case.
