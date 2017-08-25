FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida middle schooler has been arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana in his backpack.

The News-Press of Fort Myers reports that the 13-year-old boy was taken to a juvenile detention center Wednesday after his arrest on firearm and drug possession charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office report says a staffer at Gateway Charter Intermediate School told a school resource officer that the boy was smoking pot after seeing him alone in the back of a classroom with a strong odor of marijuana.

A school administrator searched his backpack and found a small jar with a marijuana cigarette and a gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

It’s unclear if the teenager has a lawyer.

