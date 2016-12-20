Margot Robbie has responded to wedding rumors by giving the finger on Instagram — the ring finger, that is.
The actress posted a picture of a big diamond on her extended ring finger on the photo-sharing platform Monday. She also appeared to be wearing a white dress in the picture, which shows her kissing a bearded man.
Several British tabloids have reported that the 26-year-old Robbie married director Tom Ackerley over the weekend in her native Australia.
Robbie’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Robbie is best known for her roles in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Suicide Squad.”
