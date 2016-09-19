BOSTON (AP) — A new exhibit honoring the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death has opened at the Norman B. Leventhal Map Center at the Boston Public Library.
“Shakespeare’s Here and Everywhere” is among numerous events around the world celebrating Shakespeare’s legacy.
The exhibit examines the Bard’s most famous works through historic maps and images. It aims to show how authors, mapmakers and readers during Shakespeare’s time saw the world around them.
The exhibit, which runs through February, features 30 items arranged geographically, spanning Europe, Africa and Asia from classical times through the Renaissance.
Among the highlights include a 1629 map of the Danish castle that inspired Elsinore in “Hamlet,” an illustration of the Italian city of Verona from “Romeo and Juliet” and a map of Fairyland from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
