LINO LAKES, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s official says “multiple fatalities” are likely following a helicopter crash in the Twin Cities suburb of Lino Lakes.
The aircraft crashed in a field near a residential area Thursday evening. Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Paul Sommer says it’s too early to say who was traveling in the helicopter because “it’s basically charred-up debris.”
No one on the ground was hurt.
Sommer says witnesses reported seeing the helicopter’s blade stop turning before it went down.
Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities are asking Lino Lakes residents to contact the police if they find any objects that could be debris from the aircraft.
Lino Lakes is about 17 miles north of downtown St. Paul.
