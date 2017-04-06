LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man whose hand was cut off by a machete during a fight has had it reattached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.
The Sun (http://bit.ly/2oNAxeD ) reports that police responded to a Lowell public housing project Wednesday night. Prosecutors said officers at first found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.
His family told authorities the hand was reattached at a hospital.
The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Most Read Stories
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with Ayala’s son, and at some point Ayala retrieved the machete. Ayala’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call.
___
Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.