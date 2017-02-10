CLAY, N.Y. (AP) — A man’s body has been found at a garbage recycling plant in central New York.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2lAt80Q ) that the unidentified man’s body was found Friday morning inside a bale of recyclable material at a recycling plant in Clay.
The Onondaga County sheriff’s office says it’s not clear whether the man’s death was foul play.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Most Read Stories
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, which could spell the end for Steven Hauschka
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
Clay is just north of Syracuse.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.