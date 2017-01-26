“Mannix,” which had its premiere in 1967, drew heavy criticism for its violent content but quickly became the most popular crime series in an era punctuated by comedies.

Mike Connors, an actor who would ultimately put his stamp on several television series, most notably the long-running detective show “Mannix,” died Thursday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 91.

He died from complications of leukemia that had been diagnosed a week earlier, said his son-in-law, Mike Condon.

“Mannix,” which had its premiere in 1967, drew heavy criticism for its violent content but quickly became the most popular crime series in an era punctuated by comedies such as “All in the Family” and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” Mr. Connors’ hard-boiled take on the maverick detective eventually made him one of the highest-paid television actors of the 1970s and earned him four Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

He played Joe Mannix, a Korean War veteran who, like Mr. Connors, was of Armenian descent. As Mannix, he sleuthed his way through Los Angeles with a series of flashy automobiles, a penchant for Armenian proverbs and a glass jaw. (A reporter for The Washington Post tabulated the wear and tear that Mannix withstood over eight seasons; it included 17 gunshot wounds and 55 instances of being beaten unconscious.) “Mannix” was also notable for providing one of the first leading roles on a regular series to an African-American performer: Gail Fisher joined the show in its second season as Mannix’s secretary, frequent damsel in distress and occasional potential love interest. She died in 2000.

Mr. Connors was born Krekor Ohanian on Aug. 15, 1925, in Fresno, Calif. He served in the Air Force during World War II, enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he played basketball (and earned the nickname “Touch” on the court). His plans to study law were interrupted when director William Wellman saw him on the basketball court and encouraged him to try acting. One of his first roles was in Wellman’s 1953 adventure film “Island in the Sky.”

Under the name Touch Connors, he also appeared in several forgettable films (“Swamp Women,” “Flesh and the Spur”), many of them for director Roger Corman, and at least one enduring film: “The Ten Commandments.”

He bounced between film and television for much of this time and was a guest star on several series, eventually changing his first name to “Michael” and then to “Mike,” before landing a lead role in 1959. The show was “Tightrope,” in which Mr. Connors played an undercover agent with one revolver in his shoulder holster and another hidden behind his back. It received good ratings but was canceled after one season; excessive violence was cited as a factor, one that would surface again when CBS cast him in “Mannix.”

By the end of its eight-season run, “Mannix” earned Mr. Connors a salary of $40,000 an episode. He used his fame to publicize a then-underreported chapter in Armenian history by narrating “The Forgotten Genocide,” a 1975 documentary about the targeted killing of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. He would later narrate another Armenian-themed documentary, “Ararat Beckons,” by the same director, J. Michael Hagopian.

One more crime series lay in Mr. Connors’ future — “Today’s FBI,” which lasted one season on ABC in 1981 — and he later was guest-star on several shows, including an episode of “Diagnosis: Murder” in which he and several of his “Mannix” co-stars reprised their characters. He also appeared on a 2007 episode of “Two and a Half Men.”

He is survived by Mary Lou Wells, his wife of 67 years; one daughter; and one granddaughter.