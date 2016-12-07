HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A “mannequin challenge” video of people staging a shootout has led to the arrests of two men in Alabama and the seizure of several guns and marijuana.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Salomonsky tells local news outlets the video led investigators to serve a search warrant Tuesday morning at a Huntsville home.

The search turned up two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Terry Martez Brown and charged him with drug paraphernalia possession, loitering and promoting prison contraband.

Also arrested was 49-year-old Kenneth Fennell White, who’s charged with first-degree marijuana possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The video has been shared 86,000 times since it was posted to Facebook on Nov. 9.

It’s unclear if Brown or White have attorneys.