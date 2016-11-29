NEW YORK (AP) — “Manchester by the Sea” has been named best film by the National Board of Review, which lavished four awards on Kenneth Lonergan’s New England portrait of grief.

In awards announced Tuesday by the National Board of Review, “Manchester by the Sea” also took best actor for Casey Affleck’s lead performance, best screenplay for Lonergan’s script and best supporting actor for the breakout performance by Lucas Hedges.

“Moonlight,” the coming-of-age drama that cleaned up at Monday’s Gotham Independent Film Awards, was awarded best director for Barry Jenkins, and best supporting actress for Naomie Harris.

Amy Adams won best actress for her turn in the cerebral sci-fi thriller “Arrival.” The not-yet-released “Hidden Figures,” about black mathematicians at NASA in the 1960s, was honored for its ensemble.