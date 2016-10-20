LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama “Manchester by the Sea” has picked up a leading four Gotham Independent Film Awards nominations, including best feature and best actor for star Casey Affleck.
The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations Thursday for its 26th annual awards Nov. 28 in New York. The Gothams honor independent films and mark one of the first galas in the film industry’s lengthy awards season.
“Manchester by the Sea” is facing off in the best feature category against Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight.”
The acclaimed coming-of-age story “Moonlight,” which opens this week, also was singled out for a special jury award celebrating its ensemble cast, including Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Janelle Monáe.
