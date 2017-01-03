ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 950-pound manatee that was rescued after being trapped in a Florida storm drain is being released back into the wild.
State wildlife officials say the female manatee is being released into the water at Blue Spring State Park near Orange City in central Florida.
The 9-foot-long manatee became trapped in November in a Jacksonville storm train.
After being rescued by Jacksonville firefighters and staff from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.
Staffers from SeaWorld and the wildlife agency are releasing the manatee.
