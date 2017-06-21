CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man and woman have been found dead with gunshot wounds on the Chicago Skyway, prompting an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana.
Walter Schroeder, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sApXKA ) that crews responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police spokesman Officer Ron Gaines says the man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the back, and both were found unresponsive at the scene. He says the deaths were being investigated as possibly domestic-related.
The Illinois Department of Transportation fully closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of the Dan Ryan Expressway because of the police activity.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com